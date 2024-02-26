Save 50% on Amazon’s eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router at new all-time low of $100

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on its eero Pro 6 Mesh Router. This Wi-Fi 6 system now sells for $99.99 shipped. You’d typically pay $200, with today’s offer amounting to 50% in savings. It’s the first time we’ve seen it sell for under $120, which was our previous mention from back over the holidays last year. Amazon’s eero Pro 6 is the company’s more entry-level solution to mesh networking right now. But that doesn’t mean it lacks features. Just the one node can dish out 2,000-square feet of coverage with support for at least 75 devices. There’s support for Gigabit speeds over its tri-band connectivity, with the option to add on additional routers down the line if you need extra coverage.

If the discounted Wi-Fi 6 package isn’t going to cut it for your home network, you’ll want to look towards the new system that Amazon recently launched. The new Eero Max 7 was revealed at the company’s fall hardware event and arrives as the brand’s very first Wi-Fi 7 package. You can score the new router systems starting at much steeper $600 price tags, and we also detail everything to expect from this quite capable home networking upgrade in our announcement coverage.

We also just saw Ubiquiti launch the new UniFi Cloud Gateway Ultra for those who want to roll their own home network system. It comes joined by a matching PoE Switch Ultra that lets you build a tailor-made Wi-Fi system with whatever specs you’d like – be it Wi-Fi 7 or just sticking with Wi-Fi 6.

eero Pro 6 features:

eero Pro 6 covers up to 2,000 sq. ft. with support for wifi speeds up to a gigabit. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. Wi-Fi 6 supports faster wifi than prior standards and permits 75+ connected devices. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. Plus, free customer support is available 7 days a week.

