LG’s new Evo C4 OLED AirPlay 2 4K TVs go up for pre-order alongside other new 2024 models

LG’s latest collection of 2024 TVs are now up for pre-order. First announced at CES 2024, three new lineups are slated to launch next month, including the new OLED-equipped Evo C4 TVs and some more affordable offerings.

LG’s new Evo C4 TVs are the company’s latest flagship home theater series. OLED panels are the real star of the show and the main way that these televisions stand out from the other models debuting this spring. There’s more than just the vibrant display that makes these stand out, as the a9 Gen 7 AI Processor helps power six different sizes to be just as compelling for gaming as they are for a cinematic experience at home.

The Evo C4 TVs feature 120Hz native refresh rate with VRR at up to a 144Hz that LG backs with 0.1ms response times. There’s both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, too. webOS 24 is staple across all of the new 2024 LG TVs, but these new OLEDs also pack AirPlay 2 and Matter. Plus, there’s four HDMI 2.1 inputs for plugging in your consoles.

LG Evo C4 pre-orders are now live at both Amazon and B&H, with orders slated to begin shipping the first week of next month on March 4. The ones available at Amazon are currently as much as $218 below the list prices. Here’s a breakdown of the different LG Evo C4 TVs:

Alongside the new LG Evo C4 pre-orders, you can now also pre-order two other lineups of the company’s home theater upgrades. Both are on the more affordable end, at least compared to those new OLED models we just talked about.

The QNED85T series is much more affordable with $847 starting price tags and sizes that go all the way up to 98 inches. You’re looking at highlights like 4K Quantum Dot panels with HDR10 support and 120Hz refresh rates, as well as the α8 AI Picture Processor 4K. They all run webOS 24, too.

Here’s a breakdown of the different LG QNED85T TVs:

Then there’s the new LG QNED90T series TVs. These are very similar to the QNED85T, but step up to bridge the gap to the OLED models on the Evo C4 series with mini-LED panels. There are only three sizes of this collection, with the same processor and webOS 24 support. There’s also Dolby Vision support and slightly more expensive $1,89 starting prices.

Here’s a breakdown of the different LG QNED90T TVs:

We’re still waiting to confirm the official release date, although it’s sometime in March. Listings are live right now ahead of time as pre-orders go live at B&H.

