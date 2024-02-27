Anker’s Prime power banks on sale from $90 (Reg. $130), plus magnetic charging dock bundles

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now taking discounting its collection of new Prime power banks. These more heavy-duty solutions can charge more than just your iPhone, with powerful USB-C ports that can handle topping off MacBooks and more. The 27,650mAh Prime Power Bank is a highlight as it drops down to $152.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That takes $27 off the usual $180 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. It’s one of the first chances to save an extra $9 under our previous mention.

The new Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of the popular PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a larger battery alongside a 250W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. I just personally took a hands-on look at the experience in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Today’s sale also means that you can save on the brand’s companion charging dock for one of the first times. It comes bundled with the 27,650mAh power bank at $199.75, or $50 under what you’d typically pay for the package, thanks to the on-page coupon. This is the first chance to save and the best value for the two accessories. You’d normally pay $70 for the charging dock on top of the power bank.

This magnetic accessory makes for an easy way to refuel the battery thanks to a magnet that pulls the accessory onto the dock’s pogo pin connector. All you have to do is drop it down and let it refuel, making for a far more convenient setup than having to remember to plug in a cable.

On the more affordable side of the lineup, the 20,000mAh version of Anker Prime Power Bank sells for $89.98. This is $40 off the usual $130 price tag and matches the all-time low for only the second time. It has the same design and features as the larger model, just with that smaller battery and a less capable 200W USB-C charging port. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank features:

Equipped with two high-powered USB-C ports and one USB-A port totaling 200W output, quickly charge two laptops simultaneously at 100W each for maximum efficiency. The 100W rapid recharge via the USB-C port enables the power bank to be fully recharged in 1 hour and 15 minutes. With a compact size of 4.9 × 2.1 × 1.9 inches, the 20,000mAh power bank is designed to fit seamlessly into your bag, making it convenient for travel and ensuring you always have reliable power on the go.

