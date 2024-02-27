LEGO’s new 795-piece Marvel Avengers Quinjet set is on sale for first time at $85, more

Amazon is now offering the LEGO Marvel Avengers Quinjet for $84.99 shipped. Today’s offer amounts to $15 off the usual $100 price tag and is a new all-time low. It’s the first Amazon discount, too. This 795-piece Marvel set is focused around the original Avengers and includes five fitting minifigures. The main and only build is the Quinjet itself, which does come paired with a display stand so that you can put it up on display. It measures 13.5 inches long with a matching wingspan and also has a detailed interior.

We’re also tracking some other LEGO Marvel deals today at Amazon.

The start of the month also just saw a collection of new LEGO sets launch to kick off February. There’s a whole assortment of display-worthy models just now hitting store shelves, including the very first Dune set – the Ornithopter – as well as the latest from LEGO Ideas and much more. We break down everything that’s new in our latest buyers guide feature.

LEGO Marvel Avengers Quinjet features:

LEGO Marvel The Avengers Quinjet (76248) building toy is an authentic recreation of the famous Super Hero spaceship for kids Ages 9 and up to build, display and travel the universe on endless Avengers adventures. This LEGO Marvel Avengers Infinity Saga set features detailed recreation of the famous Quinjet aircraft with an opening cockpit, passenger area and rear section, plus a retractable undercarriage and adjustable wings.

