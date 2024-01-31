New LEGO sets for February: Dune Ornithopter, Telephone Box, BrickHeadz, Kingfisher, more

LEGO is back with a fresh set of kits for February 2024. A new month typically means new sets, and for the second wave of creations in the new year, we’re getting a batch of display-worthy models. Including the latest BrickHeadz, the first-ever Dune set, and some new additions to the LEGO Ideas collection, we break down what’s new in the world of LEGO for February below.

It’s the calm before the storm. We just had a whole collection of new LEGO sets debut in January to start off the year, and now February has a fresh batch to hold builders over until the spring collection arrives. There’s already to much to be excited about for March, like the new 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars sets that you can now pre-order. But in the meantime, there’s a new batch of kits up for sale.

You can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO. All of the following kits will go live at midnight in your local timezone on February 1.

Easily one of the most anticipated sets of 2024 is the new LEGO Dune Ornithopter. It’s the first and likely only set based on the hit sci-fi franchise Dune, and arrives as a marvelous recreation of the series’ most iconic vehicle. The Ornithopter joins the Icons lineup with 1,369 pieces and stacks up to an even more impressive 31-inch wingspan. It also measures over 22 inches long and packs in some fun features like moving wings and retracting landing gear.

The included minifigures are just as exciting for the first-ever Dune set, with a whole cast of characters from the movie. There’s a total of eight figures making the cut, including Paul Atreides, Chani, Duncan Idaho, and Baron Harkonnen. Other inclusions give Lady Jessica, Gurney Halleck, Leto Atreides, and Liet Kyne the brick-built treatment.

The Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter flies to store shelves for the first time today as one of our favorite new LEGO sets of February 2024. It retails for $164.99, and is now available for purchase. We take a closer look at the whole build in our launch coverage, if you’re undecided on bringing this set to your collection.

The latest LEGO Ideas set is also hitting store shelves today. New for February is the London Telephone Box, a new LEGO set that assembles one of the more iconic elements of the city that it resides in. It’s a 1,460-piece creation that, as you’d expert, is predominantly red. The telephone booth rests on a gorgeous cobblestone sidewalk complete with some other fixtures that turn it into far more of a display piece.

The internal telephone can be swapped between an old school rotary phone or a more recent 1990s-style phone. And one of the more unique things about the set is that it was designed to hold up your own smartphone. It does feel a bit like an afterthought, but there’s a section from you to have your own phone propped up at a desk. There’s no room for a charger or anything, but it’s a cute inclusion that I suppose could have been ignored altogether.

You can buy the new LEGO Ideas London Telephone Box for $114.99 right now. And if you’re looking for a little more information on the set, we break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

The LEGO Fauna collection is getting some love this February, too. Another one of the more display-worthy builds for the month is assembling a LEGO Kingfisher Bird as one of the more unique creations in 2024 so far. It stacks up to 834 pieces and assembles the bird in a very animated pose taking off from the water.

It arrives for the first time as one of the new LEGO sets in February 2024 with a price tag of $49.99. We further look into just how this set stacks up in our launch coverage.

The last of these more collectible sets launching this month is from the LEGO Ideas lineup. The new 1,040-piece Family Tree is a playful take on the whole heritage and descendants graphic you probably made in grade school. It’s far more than just a family photo holder, but that is the main purpose of the kit. It comes with 16 hooks which can hold everything from printed photos to paper mementos for hanging on the brick-built tree.

The new LEGO Ideas Family Tree is the second new set from the fan-inspired theme launching this month alongside the London Telephone Box we noted above. It is now available for purchase $79.99 direct from the LEGO Shop Online. We also detail everything else you need to know in our launch coverage.

BrickHeadz

To wrap up the new LEGO set launching in February 2024, we have a batch of fresh BrickHeadz. The collectible LEGO figures have been taking the spotlight this year far more than previous years, and now as winter comes to an end we have five new characters joining the lineup. Each of the BrickHeadz sticks with the usual format – a blocky rendition of iconic comic book heroes, animated icons, and video game villains with a black display base.

Knuckles and Shadow: $19.99 | 298 pieces

| 298 pieces Potted Groot: $9.99 | 113 pieces

| 113 pieces Iron Spider-Man: $9.99 | 91 pieces

| 91 pieces Stitch: $9.99 | 152 pieces

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!