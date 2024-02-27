Clearance pricing hits LG’s originally $2,600 C3 120Hz AirPlay 2 OLED smart TV at $1,400

Just after pre-orders went live on the new 2024 C4 models, Woot is now clearing out the still more than capable 65-inch LG C3 Series OLED evo 4K Smart TV down at $1,399.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This model launched last year at $2,600 and now carries a regular price of $1,700 at Best Buy where My Best Buy Plus members can score it for $1,467. Today’s deal on the 65-inch model is the same price Amazon is charging for the smaller 55-inch variant – the 65-inch model is selling for just under $1,700 there right now. Needless to say, this is a notable clearance price on last year’s C3 model and a great time to score one for folks who don’t the latest and greatest. More details below.

The LG C3 delivers the brand’s OLED experience with a 4K (2160p) resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and an Art Gallery mode to “display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.” This is a 120Hz panel with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos action alongside NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR to enhance your gaming experience. You’ll also find four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit support, as well as AirPlay 2 streaming.

For folks looking to invest in the latest LG OLED model, you can get all of the details on the C4 variant and the rest of this year’s lineup right here.

And for those looking to go big-time, we are once again tracking a massive deal on TCL’s 120Hz 98-inch 4K Smart Google TV at under $2,000, which is about $3,000 off the going rate and matching the best we have tracked.

LG C3 Series OLED evo 4K Smart TV features:

The OLED evo C-Series is powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen6—made exclusively for LG OLED—for beautiful picture and performance. The Brightness Booster improves brightness so you get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms.¹ AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content.

