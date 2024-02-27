Spigen’s regularly $60 USB-C/A ArcDock charging station powers your kit down at $35

Spigen ArcDock 65W Charging Station

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering a notable deal on its ArcDock 65W Charging Station at $34.99 shipped. While this one carries a $90 MSRP directly from Spigen, it more typically sells for $60 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal, which is among the lowest we have ever tracked, delivers over 45% in savings. Coming in at well below the $80 you’ll pay for the brand’s 120W model, this one provides a slightly more modest power distribution across its pair of USB-C and two USB-A ports to keep your entire kit ready to go. Loaded with space-saving, heat-managing GaN III tech, a single USB-C port outputs 65W of power while the USB-A connection provides 18W for your legacy needs. Head below for more details. 

If the charging station-style setup of the model above is still a bit much for your needs, you can save significantly more on something like this Baseus 30W dual port wall charger. It will still provide both USB-A and USB-C connectivity while coming in at a much lower $15 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. 

Be sure to dive into our recent coverage of the new Journey Global 3-in-1 MagSafe charger that combines a wall charger with wireless power and a series of travel-ready adapters with a notable launch deal. We are also tracking some deals on the new colorful BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe charger from Belkin that delivers a pair of landing pads to power both your iPhone and AirPods (among other things). Swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more. 

Spigen ArcDock 65W Charging Station features:

  • High-speed 65W Charging: Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 19% smaller than a typical 65w charger. Small in size, but supplies 65w, which is enough to charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes.
  • Industry-leading GaN III Tech: The upgraded technology, Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation makes ArcDock perform better. It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers.
  • Efficient Charging: Charge 4 Devices Simultaneously. Only single outlet is needed to charge 4 different devices at once. Single USB-C port outputs up to 65W for laptops and Single USB-A port provides up to 18W quick charging for mobile phones. Simply refuel anything you have at once with one charger.

