Journey debuts new portable Global MagSafe power bank charger today at 30% off

After the launch of its new 140W Blitz desktop charging stations, MagSafe wireless kickstand power bank, and Apple Find My MagSafe passport holder, Journey is back again today with its latest MagSafe charger solution. The new AXIE Global Charger and Power Bank combines a wireless power staton with dual USB-C action to provide an all-in-one solution that will keep all of your gear juiced up no matter where you might be. Best of all, Journey is offering a special launch discount at 30% off when using code NEW30 at checkout. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Journey’s new AXIE Global Charger and Power Bank

At the center of the new AXIE MagSafe charger solution from Journey is a built-in, rechargeable 10,000mAh battery to support its on-the-go power bank features. It sports a 3-in-1 design that features a pair of USB-C ports alongside a top-mounted MagSafe wireless charging pad for iPhone 12 through 15, AirPods cases, and Apple Watch.

It features 35W charging via the USB-C ports (three ports Max Combined Output: 30W) while the MagSafe pad is rated with a 15W Max output. The internal power bank can be refueled in 2 hours, according to Journey.

While it is arguably just as useful at home or for day trips, Journey is also ensuring it is ready for proper travel as well. First of all, it comes with EU, UK, AU, and US plug adapters as well as the cable management system you can see in the imagery for easier carrying. All of that fits neatly inside of the included travel bag as well.

Take a closer look at the specs below:

3 in 1: 2 x Type-C USB + 1 x Wireless Charging Module+10,000mAh capacity

AC or DC 30W Input

AC or DC 30W Input 3 ports Max Combined Output: 30W

Universal Plugs: US built-in plug + EU, AU, UK convertible plugs

0.7ft/22cm braided cable with Magnetic Cable Clip + 1x travel bag for organized convenience.

Compatible with any smart phones with magnetic ring attachment.

Safety mechanisms in place in case of short circuit, low-voltage, over-voltage, over-charge and discharge and temperature monitoring.

Journey’s new AXIE MagSafe charger solution carries a regular price of $149.99, but you can drop the total down to $104.99 shipped using code NEW30 at checkout for a limited time. Journey very rarely offers more than 20% off its tech, so if you’re interested it is likely a good idea to take advantage of the bonus launch deal here.

More of the latest from Journey:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!