Ready your spring adventure kit with Blackstone steel portable grills from $110 (Reg. up to $220)

Amazon is now offering a notable deal on the portable Blackstone 1813 Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill at $154 shipped to ready you for upcoming spring adventures and tailgating. Regularly $220 and sometimes as much as $250, this is at least 30% off and the lowest price we can find. This is also the best we have tracked on Amazon in several months, coming within about $12 of the all-time low. Delivering that popular flat-top Blackstone setup to your cookouts, this 22-inch model features 339-square inches of cooking surface (enough space for “12 burgers or nine steaks”) in a form-factor compact enough to throw in the trunk but large enough to use at home too. It can produce 24,000 BTUs of heat with a rolled steel upper surface and arrives with compatibility for your average 1-pound propane bottle. More deals and details below.

If you don’t the newer model above with the included hood top, this smaller previous-generation Blackstone 2142 Flat-Top Grill Station is on sale for $109.99 shipped at Amazon. Regularly up to $190, you’re looking at about $80 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. The feature set on this option is quite similar, just in a more compact form-factor with a 267-square inch cooking surface.

Check out the brand new Traeger ModiFIRE grill Sear Grate and then head over to our home goods hub for more cooking deals. If you’re looking to upgrade your indoor setup instead, this morning saw notable deals on Instant’s air fryers and multi-cookers starting from $60 shipped. You can browse through the up to $60 in savings on those models in our roundup right here.

Blackstone 1813 Propane Gas Grill features:

Whether you are entertaining the guests in the backyard or want to fulfill your years-long dream of breakfast-in-the-woods, our outdoor griddle offers a convenient way to cook a delicious spread when enjoying the nature. Don’t worry; our gas griddle features a spacious 22″ (339 sq. inch) cooking surface, which can fit up to 12 burgers or 9 steaks or 12 pancakes or 12 eggs, in short, a LOT! If you are out with your family or hosting a get-to-gather by the patio, our stovetop griddle has got you covered.

