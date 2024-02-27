Power your MacBook, iPhone, and more with UGREEN’s 300W USB-C Charger at $200

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new 300W Nexode USB-C Charging Station for $199.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is $70 off the usual $270 price tag and a return to the all-time low for one of the first times. We’ve only seen a handful of discounts since launching last fall and now today’s offer matches our previous mention from over a month ago. We fully break down what to expect in our original launch coverage, while getting you up to speed below the fold.

UGREEN’s new 300W charger is the company’s most capable release to hit the company’s Nexode lineup yet. If the massive amount of power wasn’t already a giveaway as to why, the 5-port design backed by not just one, but two GaN chips should also help explain just how effective this is at powering up your entire Apple kit. The main USB-C port can dish out 140W of power for M2 Pro MacBook users, while the other slots can max out at 100W. And just to make sure you’re covered for older accessories, there’s a standard USB-A port.

UGREEN 300W Nexode USB-C Charging Station features:

Supports 140W max power output on C1 port and up to 100W max power output on C2 and C3 ports, charge up to 5 devices simultaneously with a maximum output of 300W. Power three laptops at the same time, with the USB C1 port delivering 140W, and the USB C2 port 100W, USB C3 port 60W. UGREEN 300W charger has built-in 2 GaN chips, bringing powerful energy to the device, excellent cooling performance.

