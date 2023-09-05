UGREEN debuts new 300W Nexode 5-port USB-C GaN Charger [Deal]

UGREEN today is launching it most capable USB-C GaN charger to date. Arriving with 300W of power, the new UGREEN Nexode offering packs five ports and has far more powerful than any other GaN wall charger on the market. Plus, it debuts with a $70 off launch discount.

UGREEN Nexode 300W USB-C GaN Charger

The current market strategy for USB-C chargers has been a simple one â€“ pack as much power into as small of a form-factor as possible. Itâ€™s a design philosophy that has been sweeping just about every manufacturer out there, with UGREEN often times leading the charge.

Thatâ€™s very much the case this time around, especially with its new 300W Nexode offering. Weâ€™ve seen most other form-factors released in the companyâ€™s lineup over the past year or so, with its 200W model debuting previously as the flagship. Now the company is ready to make the leap up to an even more capable range.

Centered around not just one, but a pair of GaN II chips, the UGREEN Nexode 300W USB-C GaN Charger needs double the silicon in order power its four USB-C slots and single USB-A port. The charger can handle charigng three laptops at once, and also sports temperature detection to help avoid overheating.

Having 300W of power to dish out amongst five different ports means that you truly can charge your entire kit in a way that really hasnâ€™t been true before. Earlier this year, I took a hands-on look at Satechiâ€™s 200W charger that paired some capable onboard power with the smarts to actually make sure your devices could take advantage of it. It was really the first time Iâ€™ve actually found these multi-device chargers to be a capable solution for every single use case, and now it looks like UGREEN is hoping to double down on that with an extra 100W of power.

Hereâ€™s a break down of what the new UGREEN Nexode 300W charger can dish out:

Up to 140W Up to 100W Up to 60W Up to 30W Up to 25W

Those speeds are based on when only a single one of the ports is in use. Plugging in six accessories is still going to require a little planning, unlike Satechiâ€™s model, but doing so lets you get even more out of the 5-port design. The top slot can still handle 100W of power, while the second and third USB-C ports get 65W and 45W respectively. The fourth USB-C output can still power up an iPhone at full speed with 30W of juice, while the 22.5W USB-A port rounds out the package for accessories and the like.

Now available, with a launch discount!

Now available for purchase, the new UGREEN Nexode 300W charger arrives direct from the official UGREEN online storefront. It clocks in with a $269.99 MSRP, but is currently seeing a launch promotion to score you the brandâ€™s latest charger for less. Applying the on-page coupon will take $70 off, dropping the price down to $199.79.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!