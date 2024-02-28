Anker’s regularly $180 16kPa cordless handheld vac makes short work of pet hair at $80

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its HomeVac H30 Mate Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $79.99 shipped in white or black. Regularly $180, this is a solid $80 price drop and the lowest price we can find. A notable option for quick clean-ups, dealing with pet hair, and more, it delivers a much more powerful 16kPa suction than just about all robot vacuums alongside a lightweight 1.78-pound form-factor to get into tough spots like “air vents, high shelves, or light fixtures.” This model also includes some bonus tools like the mini-motorized pet brush and the 2-in-1 crevice tool to help the cause – “easily pick up fur from upholstery and other hard-to-clean surfaces.” Head below for more details.

If you’re not impressed with the powerful suction and modern design above, something like this BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster is a much more affordable solution. This cordless hand vac sells on Amazon for just under $29 shipped, saving you an additional $50 over the Anker variant above.

And for folks looking to invest in a robot solution to handle the cleaning for them, we are still tracking a notable $250 price drop on Anker’s self-washing Clean X9 Pro Cleanerbot as well as Yeedi’s self-washing Cube robot vacuum and mop down at $500 shipped. Swing over to our home goods hub for even more household price drops, kitchen gear, and more.

Anker HomeVac H30 Mate Cordless Vac features:

Incredible 80 AW / 16kPa suction power delivers extra strength to effectively clean up. Switch between Eco or Max mode, depending on your messes. At 1.78 lbs (808 g), you can effortlessly clean places that you haven’t been able to before—like air vents, high shelves, or light fixtures. Perfect for pet lovers. Easily pick up fur from upholstery and other hard-to-clean surfaces. Keep everything charged and stored in one place, so HomeVac is always ready when you need it.

