ASUS ROG Ally gaming handhelds up to $296 off: Base model $400, Extreme $600, more

Update: Joining the ongoing deals below on brand new units, Best Buy now has Open Box-Excellent condition units of the higher-end Ryzen Z1 Extreme variant starting from $503.99 shipped. Note: Click the “Open-Box” directly below the price on this listing page to see the deal. Regularly $700 and now $96 under the price of the offer below, this is the best deal around for a unit in just about brand new condition. Details from Best Buy: “Looks brand new, Includes all original parts/accessories, and Typically contains packaging.”

Update: The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ASUS Rog Ally Rugged Armor Pro case for $36.99 shipped. Regularly $55 directly from Spigen, this model carries a $42 list at Amazon and is now an additional 12% off, coming within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief launch deal. Designed to keep your handheld safe on the go, it features a hardshell construction, a nylon wrap, foam corner padding, and a velcro strap to keep the unit secure.

Best Buy is now offering some notable deals on the ASUS ROG Ally Windows 11 gaming handhelds. The regularly $600 AMD Ryzen Z1 base model is now on sale for $399.99 shipped, while the upgraded Ryzen Z1 Extreme variant that regularly fetches $700 is now selling for $599.99 shipped. You’re looking at up to $200 in savings here and the lowest prices we can find. Today’s offers land on par with the deals we featured just ahead of the holiday season last year. If you don’t mind opting for an open-box unit from Best Buy, they are starting from $299.99 and $479.99 – hit the open-box link on the listing page. While many folks feel as though it’s worth investing in the upgraded processor variant, today’s discounts deliver some options with notable prices on both versions anyway. Head below for more details.

The ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld Stream Deck and Lenovo Windows 11 Legion Go competitor delivers a 7-inch 1080p display with Dolby Atmos audio, 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB of LPDDR5 6400 RAM, and AMD RDNA3 architecture-based graphics. It supports titles on Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and other cloud platforms alongside “dual fans, dust filters, and heat pipes that work in harmony to sustain peak performance while keeping fan noise low.” Get even more details in our launch coverage.

If the ROG Ally doesn’t get you excited, be sure to scope out the ongoing $50 price drops on the newer Lenovo Windows 11 Legion Go starting from $650. And then dive into all of the details on the MSI Intel-powered Claw gaming handheld starting at $699.

ASUS ROG Ally features:

Play your way with the ROG Ally gaming handheld. Access any game that runs on Windows across all game platforms, including Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, cloud gaming services, Android apps and more. Play anywhere, anytime, using handheld mode or by connecting the Ally to a TV and linking multiple controllers to play with friends.

