Powerful new ASUS Ally Windows 11 handheld gaming PC pre-orders set to kick off today

The new ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming PC is set for its official launch today, with pre-orders expected to go live any time now. Some have already suggested it might end up being the best handheld PC gaming machine yet. Up until now, the Steam Deck has dominated the portable PC gaming space, at least in any official capacity, but it appears Valve’s on-the-go gaming rig might have some serious competition on the way with the new ASUS handheld gaming PC set to go up for pre-order today. Stock is likely to be limited by all accounts, so if you’re interested, you’ll want to lock one in as soon as possible. Head below for more details.

ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming PC pre-orders

ASUS has dished out details on everything but the price at this point. We will presumably see the official MSRPs at any time now, but all we know for sure is that it will be “under $1,000.” Leakers and unconfirmed reports suggest the Windows 11-equipped machine will be available in two configurations – a Z1 CPU at $599 or a Z1 Extreme CPU at $699, but nothing has been made official just yet. That’s a whole lot more than the entry-level SteamDeck that fetches $399, but by just about all accounts, the ASUS ROG Ally is a more powerful handheld gaming PC. By comparison, the upgraded Steam Deck with 512GB does go for $649, after all.

Will the ASUS ROG Ally be the best handheld gaming PC yet? We can’t know for sure, but it is primed to be in the running. It looks like Valve could indeed have some competition on its hands here, provided ASUS can deliver the goods.

At this point, ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming PC pre-orders appear to be exclusive to Best Buy (or at least they were before today), so it appears as though your best bet is to check back on this landing page – throw your email in there for good measure – throughout the day and stay locked to our Twitter feed for more details.

ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming PC pre-order here Ships with a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate



While you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the machine in our feature piece right here, you’ll also find a quick rundown of the main points below:

7-inch touch display

1080p, 120Hz with FreeSync

Windows 11

AMD Ryzen Z1 Series CPU or Ryzen Z1 Extreme

RDNA 3 Graphics

512GB PCI Express 4.0 SSD

16GB RAM

MicroSD slot

Wi-Fi 6E

Haptic feedback

Unlock fingerprint sensor

