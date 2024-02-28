Score this regularly $60 Bella 4.2-qt. air fryer at just $20 for today only at Best Buy

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a particularly affordable chance to land a new air fryer on your countertop. You can score this Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Manual Air Fryer down at $19.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. This model is regularly $60 and is now $40 off the going rate. These daily Best Buy offers are easily among the most notable deals on air fryers out there. In fact, this is one of the only options you’ll find at this price – we can’t find a single option in Amazon’s $20 and under air fryer section, never mind a regularly $60 model at just $20. Head below for more details.

While this might be more of a no-frills air fryer, it does have everything you need to deliver crispy golden fries, wings, and more for the price of a few cups of coffee. The 4.2-quart capacity can support up to 3.3-pounds of food at once, while the 1,500-watt heating system can reach temperatures up to 400 degrees. The simple control job is used to set your desired temperature and it features a 60-minute auto shut-off mechanism with audible alerts to avoid accidents.

Scope out this ongoing deal on Ninja’s barista system that brews espresso, single-serve pods, and full carafes and then head over to our home goods hub for additional kitchen deals. And for something more high-end with a more versatile feature set than today’s lead air fryer deal, check out the ongoing price drops we are tracking in Amazon’s Instant sale from $60 shipped – it features both dedicated air fryers and multi-cooker models at up to $60 off.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Manual Air Fryer features:

Dinner’s ready on the double with this Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. Equipped with a powerful heating system and circular heat technology, enjoy crisp and evenly-cooked food in no time. And with a sleek design and matte finish in a compact footprint, it’s the perfect addition to apartments, small kitchens, dorm rooms, and more.

