Save 70% on this 4-pack of Linkind’s solar powered deck lights for $15, more from $20

The official Linkind Amazon storefront is offering 30% to 70% off a selection of its solar pathway lights. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen, with many of these lights hitting new all-time lows or returning to past lows that we haven’t seen in a while. A standout amongst the lineup is the Waterproof Outdoor Solar Deck Light 4-pack with motion sensor for $14.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from $30, with a $50 MSRP, these lights only saw three discounts over 2023, with most of the year spent riding a $36 average price. The biggest discount of the year was down to a $30 low in April, which we saw repeat a few days ago. Today’s deal comes in to take things a step further as a combined 70% markdown off the going rate and lands at a new all-time low.

These solar-powered lights allow for illumination and decoration of otherwise dark landscapes. They adopt the newest solar power technology, giving them higher conversion rates, faster charge times, and brighter output. They feature built-in motion sensors that have a 120-degree and 20-foot range, with two working modes (half-bright or off) for times when you may want to enjoy the nighttime atmosphere around your home. With just four to five hours of solar charging during the day, your yard, garden, or pathways will be covered all night long – ensured against bad weather as well thanks to its IP65 waterproof rating. Head below to learn more.

And if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your outdoor space with smart home capabilities, check out our recent coverage of the meross Outdoor Smart Plug. It is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, giving you total control of each outlet individually through the companion app – ideal for outdoor lighting.

Linkind Waterproof Outdoor Solar Deck Light features:

Solar Powered & Auto Working Mode: Built-in light sensor, Linkind solar deck lights automatically light off during the day, and the solar panel absorb sunlight to recharge. At night, when the environment is detected to be dark, the solar lights will automatically light up. About 4-5 hours of solar charging can light up your garden all night long, very energy saving and hands free.

Built-in Motion Sensor: In the range of 120° and 20ft, the motion sensor will be triggered to light up when it detects movement. The solar outdoor light has two working modes. When the solar motion light does not detect motion for 25 seconds, it can be set to half-bright or off until it is triggered again.

All Weather Ready & Durable: With unique and exquisite workmanship, Linkind solar Step lights is durable and keeps its performance for years. Put it on outdoor stairs, fences, walls, etc., and you don’t have to worry about rain, storms, or blizzards. The solar light is IP65 waterproof and can withstand all bad weather.

Wide Range of Applications: This solar light can not only light up your house, but also decorate your house. Great for use on decks, fences, stairs, walls, front doors, walkways, driveways, gardens, patios or any outdoor location. Make sure the solar panels get enough direct sunlight for a better experience.

