SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL translucent Ghost gaming keyboard hits $99 low (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Ghost edition SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Wired Mechanical Red Linear Gaming Keyboard at $99 shipped. Regularly $150, this deal is now matched at Amazon with a solid $50 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find on the Ghost edition – it is also a few bucks under the standard black model. Today’s deal comes in at slightly below the previous best on Amazon to deliver a new all-time low there as well. For folks rocking a white battlestation or just those interested in the ghostly vibes here, this one-day deal is worth consideration. All of the details are waiting down below.

This model features mechanical red gaming switches rated for 50 million keypresses alongside an aircraft-grade aluminum frame and per key RGB illumination shining through the ghost white design (translucent sides and letters). This SteelSeries deck features an OLED smart display to bring an “integrated command center” to your setup – it “displays useful information for adjusting settings, changing profiles, and seeing on-the-fly updates.” It also ships with a magnetic wrist rest.

If the SteelSeries Ghost vibes aren’t working for you, check out this deal we spotted on the Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL yesterday. Delivering a similar compact form-factor, this one brings Razer’s Chroma RGB action set inside a stealthy black frame with silent yellow switches rated for 80 million clicks down at $80 shipped. All of the details you need are right here and be sure to swing by our PC gaming deal hub for more.

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Ghost Edition features:

Durable Mechanical Gaming Switches – Guaranteed for 50 million keypresses using whichever ultra-fast switch type you prefer: red, blue, or brown.

OLED Smart Display – An integrated command center displays useful information for adjusting settings, changing profiles, and seeing on-the-fly updates. Avoid tabbing out of what you’re doing, and instead let your keyboard show you the important details.

PrismCaps – Display brilliant pudding-style RGB illumination through a specially engineered double shot design with translucent sides and letters.

Aircraft Grade Aluminum Alloy Frame – The Series 5000 metal frame is manufactured for a lifetime of unbreakable durability and sturdiness, making it the perfect centerpiece of any high end setup

