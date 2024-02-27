Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL keyboard with silent switches hits the battlestation down at $80 today

Amazon is now offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL gaming keyboard with silent yellow switches down at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and still fetching as much directly from Razer. While this might not be one of the newer BlackWidow V4 models we covered previously, we are yet to see any of those models come anywhere near this price – the most affordable of the bunch, the V4 X, sells for $130. Today’s offer on the V3 TKL comes within $5 or so of the Amazon low and makes for a relatively affordable way to grab a more than capable Razer deck for less without getting into the truly casual and previous-generation entry-level models. Head below for more details.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL on sale here today features the brand’s silent yellow switches with an actuation point of just 1.2mm and “sound dampeners to reduce its already low sound profile even further.” The tenkeyless design takes up less real estate on your tabletop while the military-grade metal top plate supports up to 80 million clicks on the customizable Chroma RGB lighting-equipped keys – it “fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30 partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys.”

Some other notable razor deals we have already spotted this week include its Seiren V2 Pro USB Mic down at $120 on Amazon as well as a new all-time low on its Xbox- and PC-compatible Kaira HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset at $93 – this one typically fetches closer to $130 and has never sold for less on Amazon.

Swing by our PC gaming deal hub for more.

Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL gaming keyboard features:

Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches: Built for speed with an actuation point of just 1.2mm, these smooth switches have no tactile feedback and include sound dampeners to reduce its already low sound profile even further.

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30 partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Compact form factor: The tenkeyless design allows for easier positioning to get your setup just right, and is ideal for gamers who prefer a minimalist desktop

Fully Programmable Macros: Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands

