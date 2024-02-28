SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 7X wireless headset for console, PC, and mobile at $129 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering its best price yet on the latest-model SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headset at $128.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is 28% or $51 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is within a few bucks of the all-time low outside of a very brief one-day offer at $120 – this is also $21 under the current sale price directly from SteelSeries. Compatible with all major consoles, PC, Mac, and mobile setups, this set ships with a pocket-sized USB-C dongle for “lag-free Quantum 2.0 Wireless (USB-A adapter included).” The 360-degree audio, including support for Microsoft Spatial Sound and Tempest 3D Audio for PS5, is also joined with 38-hour battery life and a 15-minute quick charge for an additional 6 hours of play time. The retractable AI-powered noise cancelling mic is designed “to give you crystal clear comms, backed by Sonar Software’s powerful AI algorithms.” Hit up our review of the previous model for a better idea of how the newer model stacks up. Head below for more details.

For more casual gamers, the entry-level SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1X Gaming Headset delivers a ClearCast Gen 2 Mic alongside compatibility with Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile platforms. You can also land a set at just over $57 shipped on Amazon.

But while we are talking SteelSeries, be sure to dive into this morning’s one-day offer on its Apex 7 TKL translucent Ghost gaming keyboard. Now down at the lowest price we have tracked, you can land this translucent deck down at $99 shipped from the regular $150 price tag today. All of the details are right here.

Then go swing by our PC gaming deal hub for even more.

SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headset features:

Almighty Audio — Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ.Specific uses for product : Multi-Platform Gaming & Mobile Headset

360° Spatial Audio — Immersive surround sound transports you to the gaming world, letting you hear every critical step, reload, or vocal cue to give you an advantage. *Fully compatible with Microsoft Spatial Sound / Tempest 3D Audio for PS5

Dual Audio Streams – Mix two audio connections at the same time, letting you chat with friends while gaming. Play with lag-free 2.4GHz while using Bluetooth simultaneously for calls, Discord, music, and podcasts.

Multi-Platform Support – Bring the Arctis Nova 7 to your favorite platform, such as Xbox, PC, Mac, PlayStation, or Switch, with a pocket-size USB-C dongle for lag-free Quantum 2.0 Wireless (2.4GHz). USB-A adapter included.

