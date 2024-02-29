Acer’s 24.5-inch 250Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 returns to $130 low

Amazon is offering the Acer 24.5-inch 250Hz Gaming Monitor for $129.99 shipped. Down from its usual $200 price tag, it only saw six discounts over 2023, with all of them taking place before October rolled around and the biggest of them dropping costs to its $130 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate and returns to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a widescreen full HD resolution of 1080p and supported by a 1ms response time as well as a 250Hz refresh rate, this monitor eliminates motion blur for a crisp fluidity in action so you’ll always have a leg up on in-game competition. It features two HDMI 2.0 inputs, and one DisplayPort 1.2 port, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

If you’re in the market for something bigger and wider, Amazon is currently offering the LG 45GR65DC 45-inch UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor for $699, down from its $800. It delivers a 5120×1440 resolution along with VESA DisplayHDR 600, VESA Adaptive Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro at up to 200 Hz, ensuring a vibrant and clear picture with the elimination of input latency, screen tearing, and stuttering during gaming and video playback. It also has one DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.1 ports, one USB-B 3.0 upstream port, and two downstream ports alongside a headphone jack. With these options, you’ll enjoy high resolutions and higher frame rates of up to 120 fps. And if you plan to switch between a work laptop and a gaming rig, the almost identical 45GR75DC sister model for $798 offers better support by including an additional USB-C port that can handle video, data, and power delivery up to 90 W.

If you’d like to upgrade your gaming lights alongside your monitor, check out the Glide Hexagon Light Panel Starter Kit that is now at a new all-time low, giving you seven panels to personalize into any configuration you prefer. You can also upgrade to the latest Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack, instead, with more LED beads packed inside each panel that can all be spliced together giving you virtually limitless color combinations. Nanoleaf also has some discounts on lighting panels happening, with the Elements Wood Look Hexagon 7-panel Smarter Kit seeing a drop to new lows.

Acer 24.5-inch 250Hz Gaming Monitor features:

24.5″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen VA Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium Technology.Specific uses for product – Gaming

Refresh Rate: Up to 250Hz | Response Time: 1ms (VRB) | Pixel Pitch: 0.282mm

Zero-Frame Design

VESA Mounting Compliant (100 x 100mm) | Ergonomic Tilt: -5° to 15°

Ports: 1 x Display Port 1.2 and 2 x HDMI 2.0 (HDMI Cable Included)

