Today’s best iOS app deals: Barbearian, MEGA MAN X, Street Fighter IV CE, more

Your Thursday collection of the best iOS game and app deals are now up for the taking down below. We also have deals on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles as well as iPad Pro Magic Keyboards and and everything else in our curated Apple hub, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include Barbearian, MEGA MAN X, Street Fighter IV CE, Wreckfest, Last Colossus, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: PaintMyMinis: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Barbearian: $4 (Reg. 9)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Drift’n’Drive: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Maglev Metro: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samplr: $10 (Reg. $20)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Villages GPS: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hatch – Focus Timer for Study: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Endless Zoom with Infinite Pro: $0.50 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $6 (Reg. $10)

Barbearian features:

Barbearian is a fast-paced hack’n’slash with massive battles in a colorful, hand-drawn world. Hijacked to a to strange world. Forced to fight for your life. Discover the secrets of the Arbitrators and find your way back home!

