Today’s best game deals: PlayStation 5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle $450 ($50 off), more

We tend to feature straight-up game deals in our daily console game roundups, but today we are taking a look at a rare and notable bundle offer. Best Buy is now offering the PlayStation 5 Slim Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle down at $449.99 shipped. Regularly $500 and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is a straight $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find – it is also on par with the best we saw over Black Friday last year. This bundle includes the latest Slim PS5 console with the disc drive as well as a full game download of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This is one deal that might not last very long, so grab it now if you’re interested. And here are all of the new details on upcoming Spider-Man 2 update, including new game+, loads of extra suits, and much more. Head below for the rest of day’s best console game deals.
***Pokémon Legends Z-A travels to Kalos in 2025, more Pokémon Day announcements
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond at $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle $40 (Reg. $100)
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Blasphemous 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- GameStop 50% off game sale now live
- Call of Duty, Monster Hunter, Sonic, NBA 2K23, much more
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
- Assassin’s Creed EZIO COLLECTION $16 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $15 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY $8 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY Madness $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $10 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle $25 (Reg. $60)
Nintendo announces first Direct game showcase of 2024 for later this week!
Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- PowerWash Simulator $13 (Reg. $25)
- One Piece Odyssey $25 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $47.50 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Origins Plus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale
- March PlayStation PSN sale up to 85% off
- Blasphemous 2 $25 (Reg. $35)
- Xbox Bundles Sale and Anime event up to 80% off
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $57 (Reg. $70)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Lords of the Fallen $42 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Firewatch PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Planet of the Discounts: 2,000 titles at up to 70% off
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
