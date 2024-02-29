Today’s best game deals: PlayStation 5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle $450 ($50 off), more

We tend to feature straight-up game deals in our daily console game roundups, but today we are taking a look at a rare and notable bundle offer. Best Buy is now offering the PlayStation 5 Slim Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle down at $449.99 shipped. Regularly $500 and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is a straight $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find – it is also on par with the best we saw over Black Friday last year. This bundle includes the latest Slim PS5 console with the disc drive as well as a full game download of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This is one deal that might not last very long, so grab it now if you’re interested. And here are all of the new details on upcoming Spider-Man 2 update, including new game+, loads of extra suits, and much more. Head below for the rest of day’s best console game deals.

