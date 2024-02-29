Today’s best game deals: PlayStation 5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle $450 ($50 off), more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesBest BuySony
Reg. $500 $450
PlayStation 5 Slim Console – Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

We tend to feature straight-up game deals in our daily console game roundups, but today we are taking a look at a rare and notable bundle offer. Best Buy is now offering the PlayStation 5 Slim Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle down at $449.99 shipped. Regularly $500 and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is a straight $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find – it is also on par with the best we saw over Black Friday last year. This bundle includes the latest Slim PS5 console with the disc drive as well as a full game download of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This is one deal that might not last very long, so grab it now if you’re interested. And here are all of the new details on upcoming Spider-Man 2 update, including new game+, loads of extra suits, and much more. Head below for the rest of day’s best console game deals. 

***Pokémon Legends Z-A travels to Kalos in 2025, more Pokémon Day announcements

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo announces first Direct game showcase of 2024 for later this week!

Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Prep for spring upgrades with up to $190 off DEWALT too...
Stock up for next winter with a Marmot Men’s Shad...
Enrich your kid’s playtime with ELEGOO’s ST...
allbirds Secret Sale: Save 50% on these best-selling sh...
Today only: Grab this 3-quart Bella Pro Air Fryer for j...
Oster’s 8-in-1 french door convection oven with X...
8Bitdo updates its Switch, PC, and Xbox controller line...
Never overcook your proteins with Govee’s Bluetoo...
Load more...
Show More Comments