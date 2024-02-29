Enrich your kid’s playtime with ELEGOO’s STEM-based Owl smart robot car kit for $56 (Reg. $70)

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is offering its Owl Smart Robot Car Kit for $55.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from its $70 price tag, it only saw five discounts over 2023, each dropping to one of three recurring rates, with the biggest of the year lowering prices to the annual $53 low. Today’s deal comes in as a $14 markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price of the last three years – $3 above 2023’s low and $15 above the all-time low from 2021. This educational STEM kit for kids (recommended ages 12+) is a great hands-on introduction to programming, electronics assembling, and robotics knowledge. Compatible with LEGO building blocks, it comes with several module parts like an obstacle avoidance sensor, line tracing module, and more. With the easy-to-follow tutorial, your kids will be enriched with engineering and programming knowledge as they play, giving them hours of fun alongside invaluable skills.

There are other options to enrich your kid’s play time, like a much more advanced version of the above deal, the UNO R3 Smart Robot Car Project Kit v4 which is currently going for $60, down from $80. Amazon is also offering the Makeblock Codey Rocky Robot Toy for $80, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Designed for kids aged six and up to “spark imagination, foster logic, and cultivate problem-solving skills,” it features an adorable panda shape that offers an abundance of sound effects and facial expressions to support your child’s emotional development while also providing play-based learning through basic robotics projects, game designs, science experiments, and more. Through the interaction with its challenges and lessons, your child will begin a curated exploration of scratch block-based coding and advanced Python programming that just might kickstart their love of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the ELEGOO Penguin Bot Biped Robot Kit which is still at an all-time low of $25. Coming in three different colorways, this programmable bipedal robot comes with several capabilities for modern robotics like auto-follow, obstacle-avoidance, music development, and dancing actions with the ability to be customized by re-programming. There’s also the Tumbller Self-Balancing Robot Car Kit, the newest design based on the Arduino platform, that allows your kids to build their own robot with functions like auto-follow, obstacle avoidance, bouncing mode and glowing in different LED colors – all of which can be controlled via the companion app.

ELEGOO Owl Smart Robot Car Kit features:

Developing based on Arduino, free of charge in open resources, rich in learning resources

DIY assembly and construction will help to cultivate children’s concentration and hands-on ability

Compatible with Lego building blocks to expand unlimited possibilities

Graphical programming provides special building-block functions, and with a variety of functions of the car, stimulate children’s creativity and imagination

