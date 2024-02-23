ELEGOO’s Penguin biped STEM robot kit teaches kids as they play for new $25 low (Reg. $50)

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is offering its ELEGOO Penguin Bot Biped Robot Kit for $24.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. Down from its $50 price tag, it only saw one discount over 2023 that lasted for half the year, keeping costs down at $35 until August when it rose back to its MSRP. Today’s deal comes in as a $25 markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low. Coming in three different colorways to choose from, this programmable robot is a great opportunity to introduce your kids to the expansive world of STEM learning. Developed based on Arduino’s platform, an Italian open-sourced hardware and software company, this robot comes with several capabilities for modern robotics like auto-follow, obstacle-avoidance, music development, dancing actions with the ability to be customized by re-programming. With the easy-to follow tutorial, your kids will be enriched with engineering and programming knowledge as they play, giving them hours of fun alongside invaluable skills. Head below to learn more.

Amazon is also offering the Makeblock Codey Rocky Robot Toy for $80, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Designed for kids aged six and up to “spark imagination, foster logic, and cultivate problem-solving skills.” It features an adorable panda shape that offers an abundance of sound effects and facial expressions to support your child’s emotional development while also providing play-based learning through basic robotics projects, game designs, science experiments, and more. Through the interaction with its challenges and lessons, your child will begin a curated exploration of scratch block-based coding and advanced Python programming that just might kickstart their love of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

There are other options to enrich your kids play time as well, like the UNO R3 Smart Robot Car Project Kit v4 that is still seeing discounts. It comes with 24 kinds of module parts like an obstacle avoidance sensor, line tracing module, infrared remote control, and more. There’s also the Tumbller Self-Balancing Robot Car Kit, the newest design based on the Arduino platform, that allows your kids to build their own robot with functions like auto-follow, obstacle avoidance, bouncing mode and glowing in different LED colors – all of which can be controlled via the companion app. You can also check out our toys and hobbies hub for the best deals on products for all ages – you’ll find toys, board games, figures, collectibles, and so much more.

ELEGOO Penguin Bot Biped Robot STEM Kit features:

Projects based on Arduino: ELEGOO penguin bot is developed based on Arduino platform and has many talents inside, like auto-follow, obstacle-avoidance, music player, dancing and you can always customize it by re-programming.

Stylish and Adorable Design: There are 3 color version to choose from- red, black and white. It also comes with 6 delicate-designed headcovers (or head masks) which will make Penguin Bot even cuter and it allows you to customize the covers by drawing your own pictures

Easy-to-Follow Tutorial: Comes with an exquisite user manual which will guide you how to build up the bot step by step and the tutorial will teach you how to program the bot, suitable for parents and kids to have a hands-on experience together and learn robotic knowledge at the same time. AND, here is a video tutorial for assembling: https://youtu.be/nZsia3Y2Dow

STEM Toy for Everyone: Perfect gift for kids even adults who are interested in electronics or robotics will love this kit and use it a STEM kit to learn engineering and programming while playing with it.

Elegant and Safe Package: Well-designed and sturdy container stuffed with all the tools and parts like a magnetic screwdriver, servo motors, and spare screws, which are stored in zip-lock bags.

