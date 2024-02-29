Satechi’s metal Dual Vertical MacBook and iPad Stand is 25% off at $30 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Satechi Dual Vertical Laptop Stand for $29.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Regularly $40 and still fetching as much directly from Satechi, this is 25% off the going rate. Today deal is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon as well as, where it has never dropped below the $30 we are tracking today at Best Buy. Its “heavy-duty” aluminum construction with a Space Gray finish is designed to provide a neat and tidy home for MacBooks, iPads, iPhone, and other tech in order to free up space on your desktop and keeps things organized. It features a pair of gear slots that also come complete with rubberized grip pads “to prevent unwanted scratches on your aluminum device.” Head below for more details.

While Satechi has long since been among our favorite accessory brands out there, if you’re looking to bring spending down, this OMOTON double vertical laptop stand will deliver a similar experience with a metal build for less. You can land one of these in various colorways starting from just under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon.

And while we are talking Satechi, be sure to check out its latest Qi2 charging gear in our recent roundup and then go dive into our hands-on review of the brand’s Stand and Hub with the new NVMe SSD slot – one of the best accessories out there for Mac mini and Mac Studio users.

The rest of the best Mac accessories on sale today can be found in our curated hub.

Satechi Dual Vertical Laptop Stand features:

Keep your workstation tidy and every device within reach with Satechi Dual Vertical Stand for laptops and tablets. The 2-in-1 design supports your Macbook, and iPad vertically at the same time, improving your working efficiency. Compatible with MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPhone 15 Pro/15, iPhone 14 Pro/14, iPhone 13 Pro Max/13 Pro/13/13 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max/12 Pro/12/12 Mini, Chromebooks, Dell XPS 13 9300, Microsoft Surface Pro 9/8/7, Google PixelBook Go, HP Spectre Convertible, Tablets, Google Pixel Phone, Samsung Phones, Smart Phones.

