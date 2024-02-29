Prep for spring upgrades with up to $190 off DEWALT tool kits at Amazon, deals from $139

If you’re looking to upgrade your at-home DIY kit, or land some new tools for some upcoming spring renos, Amazon has launched a DEWALT sale with a few different cordless tool kits at the ready. First up, you’ll find the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit on sale for $139 shipped. Also matched over at Home Depot where it regularly fetches $219, today’s deal delivers up to $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While it did fetch closer to $159 for most of last year at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked there. Head below for more deals and details.

This DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit comes with the aforementioned cordless DCD771 20V max 1/2-inch Drill/Driver and DCF885 1/4-inch Impact Driver alongside a pair of batteries and the charger you’ll need to juice them back up. You’ll also find an LED lighting both as well as a kit bag to store it all in.

You can browse through the rest of the ongoing Amazon DEWALT power tool sale right here for additional kits starting from $169 and up to $190 in savings.

You’ll also want to swing by Amazon’s home DIY sale section for more offers on gear to help out with upcoming spring projects. You’ll find up to 52% in savings on a wide-range of products from tools and smart upgrades to interior design items, and much more.

Check out this deal on Husqvarna’s Automower 115H robotic lawn mower and head over to our Green Deals hub for even more eco-friendly deals.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Power Tool Combo features:

The DEWALT DCK240C2 Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo is versatile enough to handle most drilling and driving applications. This drill and impact driver set includes a DEWALT DCD771 1/2 in. drill/driver and a DCF885 1/4 in. impact driver. The cordless drill/driver and the impact driver are compact and lightweight. They’re designed to fit into tight areas with ergonomic handles for improved comfort and control. Both tools are part of the DEWALT 20-Volt Max system and are compatible with all 20-Volt Max batteries, chargers, and accessories. This cordless drill and impact driver combo is backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!