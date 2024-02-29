Husqvarna’s Automower 115H robotic lawn mower with smart controls now $562 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower for $561.69 shipped. Down from $700, with a regular price tag of $1,500, this mower spent the first months of 2023 bobbing between its low and its high, eventually settling at the $700 rate that seems to have become its new listing price. With fall’s arrival we saw more discounts, with Christmas sales bringing costs to their lowest at $560. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the new going rate, beating out our previous mention by $12 and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $2 above the all-time low.

Designed around Husqvarna’s smart technology, this robotic lawn mower comes with the built-in capabilities to navigate and mow around your yard – all at the press of a button through its Bluetooth controls via your smartphone. Through the app, you’ll be able to control and adjust settings alongside scheduling specific time frames for it to operate. Its battery lasts up to 0.4 acres, making it ideal for small to medium yards. It even features theft protection in the form of a built-in alarm system that will loudly sound when it is lifted and continue until its is deactivated via your PIN code.

Looking for a model that can handle more yard space? Well, check out the ongoing deals for the WORX Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower. You’ll have three models to choose from based on your yard’s size: a 1/8-acre model, a 1/4-acre model, and a 1/2-acre model – some of them down to the lowest prices we have tracked. If you prefer doing your yard work manually, Greenworks is also currently having a sale through the rest of the day, taking up to 25% off 60V electric lawn and garden equipment that includes mowers, blowers, trimmers, edgers, and chainsaws. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and so much more.

Automower 115H 4G Robotic Lawn Mower features:

Husqvarna Automower 115H 4G Robotic Lawn Mower uses smart technology from the world leader in robotic mowing(1) so you can have a beautifully cut lawn 24/7 at the touch of a button

Easy Control From Smartphone: Husqvarna’s smart technology lets you control scheduling, adjust settings, and start and stop your automatic lawn mower from your smartphone

DIY Installation: Set up your Husqvarna robot mower with the self-installation kit (included); place the charging station, bury or lay the boundary wire around the perimeter of your yard, install the guide wire, choose your settings, and start mowing

Theft Protection: To reduce the risk of theft, the automatic mower is equipped with a built-in alarm system that will sound if it is lifted and is only deactivated with your unique PIN code

All Lawns and Weather: The compact robotic mower is weatherproof and can navigate narrow passages, objects and 17-degree slopes with a cut width of 8.7 inches and an area capacity of 720 square feet per hour, making it perfect for lawns of up to 0.4 acre

