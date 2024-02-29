ZAGG launches 29% off Leap Day sale on entire collection of mophie chargers and much more

ZAGG is rolling out a new Leap Day sale today to take full advantage of the extra time before March arrives. Through the end of today, you’ll be able to save 29% across everything the company sells, including the latest mophie chargers, ZAGG iPhone 15 cases and screen protectors, and so much more. ZAGG and its brands make some of our favorite Apple accessories, and now you can score them at the best price in months – the last sitewide sale was only 25% off. The deals this time around apply once you add an item to your cart, and we break down all of our favorites below. But you could just shop the pages and pages of deals directly from ZAGG, too.

An easy highlight is one of the first chances to save on one of the company’s newer releases. The mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand just recently began shipping, and is now down to $106.46. This 29% discount is, of course, on par with the rest of the ZAGG sale today and lands from the usual $150 price tag. This is the third-best discount to date and the first chance to save since our review on the charger went live earlier this month.

The new mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand arrives with the ability to charge up your iPhone 15, as well as other gear in your Apple kit with one streamlined footprint. There’s Apple Watch fast charging support, as well as a 5W Qi pad, both of which are joined by a telescoping MagSafe mount with full 15W speeds. It really is the latter that makes this one stand out from the competition, allowing you to adjust the height of your iPhone for taking FaceTime or Zoom calls and the like. We break down what’s to like this time around in our launch coverage, too.

There’s also tons of other gear for your Apple setup on sale, too.

mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand features:

The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe delivers up to 15W of power to your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Charge all three simultaneously at their fastest speeds. Video chat or make hands-free calls while your phone charges. The extendable stand and adjustable head let you find the perfect, flattering viewing angle. This space-saving stand is your ultimate charging solution.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!