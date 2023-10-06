mophie’s new 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger stands out with telescoping design

mophie today is out with an all-new MagSafe charging station, and it’s taking an entirely different approach to powering your iPhone 15. The refreshed 3-in-1 design takes a far more vertical approach with a telescoping mount that that can extend out of the base.

The biggest selling point for the new mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand is right in the name. The upright build leans into that even more with a telescoping feature than can turn the pretty standard looking charging into a much taller design. It extends from 7.5 inches up to 16 inches, allowing you to use the charger as a stand for FaceTime or Zoom calls. The main magnetic pad also sits on a swivel that lets you change its tilt, too.

Otherwise, it’s like many other 3-in-1 charging stations out there. There’s the main 15W MagSafe pad that has full certification for Apple’s charging spec, which is joined by two other power pads. There’s an Apple Watch faster charger budding off to the side, which does output the faster speeds needed for Apple Watch Series 9, as well as Series 7 and 8 wearables – as well as both Ultra models. Sitting below them is a 5W Qi pad to round out those 3-in-1 capabilites.

The new mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand is now available for purchase. You’ll find it direct from ZAGG’s online storefront for $149.95, with orders now shipping. It’s right in line with the price we’ve come to expect from other magnetic charging stations. Just about all of the most popular solutions from brands like Belkin and Twelve South arrive at that price point, and that’s without the telescoping tech.

Today’s reveal from mophie comes just a month after seeing the company debut its first lineup of 15W Qi2 MagSafe chargers. Launched back in September, those new reveals are being joined by an even more capable offering that headlines the lineup. But if you haven’t already checked out the company’s existing Qi2 releases, our original launch coverage is worth a look.

9to5Toys’ Take

Earlier this summer, I got to check out the new mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand in person. I’ve been waiting to be able to talk about it for what seems like a lifetime now, and today’s reveal means I can finally gush about what has to be one of the most unique magnetic charging stands on the market.

On top of just being unique, the new charger is also well built. It has a weighted base that made plucking your iPhone off the magnetic stand easy without taking the whole charger with you. The extending arm also felt sturdy, too.

After just taking a hands-on look at a bunch of different MagSafe stands of all kinds of varieties, mophie’s new model was in the back of my head the whole time. It’s nothing like any of those models I have recommended, making sure that it can stick out from the pack. I’m really excited to get my hands on one here in the near future, and to see whether that telescoping design is just a gimmick or is actually as cool as it seems.

