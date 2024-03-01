Go pro with Kensington’s 100W Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station down at $200 ($60 off)

Alongside this morning’s special promotion on this OWC Thunderbolt 3 model, Amazon is now offering the Kensington AD2010T4 Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $260, this is 23% or $60 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This model launched on Amazon in spring 2023 and is now within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked since. For folks looking to land a powerful connectivity hub that can also support multi-display setups, this one delivers up to 40Gb/s of data, video, and audio for Thunderbolt 4-equipped laptops (Mac, Windows, and Surface). Alongside its 100W power passthrough to connected devices, it features two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, SD and microSD card readers, USB-C 3.2 Gen2 at 10Gb/s, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and an audio jack. Head below for details on the video specs and more.

If you can do with a more simple and less high-tech solution to expand your setup’s I/O potential, scope out this Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Dock. Now going for $42.50 shipped at Amazon, this one supports dual 4K HDMI display action alongside 100W power delivery, a microSD card reader, a USB-C port, and a pair of USB-A connections for a whole lot less.

Here’s this morning’s deal on the OWC 14-port Thunderbolt 3 model at $180 off. And then swing by our Mac accessories deal hub for more of this week’s offers at the ready to upgrade your setup, including everything from chargers and power solutions to additional hubs, storage, and stands, among other things.

Kensington AD2010T4 Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station features:

Supports up to Single 8K @ 60Hz via a Thunderbolt 4 port when DSC is enabled or Dual 4K @ 60Hz via two HDMI ports. Supports M1/M2/M3 base chipset MacBooks to a single external display; Supports Dual Display for MacBooks with M1/M2/M3 Pro and M1/M2/M3 Max chipsets; supports a single external display for windows USB-C Alt Mode laptops

180 Watt Power Supply delivers up to 100W power to charge your laptop; delivers additional power to run peripherals like hard drives, and for charging phones and tablets including Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4.0, USB 3 and USB 2 peripherals

Connect your laptop to the Thunderbolt 4 host port (.8 meter Intel Certified TB4 cable included); connect your displays using the two HDMI 2.0 ports or use one HDMI 2.0 port and the downstream Thunderbolt 4 port. The Thunderbolt port can also connect directly to Thunderbolt devices (up to six in total via daisy chain) while providing transfer speeds up to 40Gbps.

