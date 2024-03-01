Radio Flyer’s retro Triple Play Trike drops to $32 just in time for spring rides (Reg. $60)

If you’ve been eyeing up a new e-bike for yourself ahead of those spring joy rides, you might wanna give a little love to the little one in your life. Right now, Amazon is offering the Radio Flyer Triple Play Trike for $32.28 shipped. This best-selling tricycle normally fetches $60, but is now dropping to a new Amazon all-time low at 46% off. It arrives just in time to help your kids ride around when the weather warms up. Today’s offer is also one of the first times it has budged from that going rate, too.

The Radio Flyer Triple Play Trike sports the company’s signature retro red color scheme with white accenting. It can convert between different modes to grow up with your little one, going from a traditional trike to a 2-wheeled configuration and more. There are removable pedals that can stow away under the height-adjustable seat, too.

If you’re looking to score yourself a new ride for the spring, Juiced’s fun-sized RipRacer is as good of a value as they come right now. The fat-tire e-bike normally sells for $1,500, but now ahead of the warmer weather, you can drop it down to $949. It backs that affordable price with some notable features like a 750W motor, 52V motor, and your choice of one of three colors.

Radio Flyer Triple Play Trike features:

The Triple Play Trike is three fun rides in one! This versatile trike easily switches between a ride-on, tricycle, or balance bike. Each mode will help develop balance and gross motor skills, as your little one learns how to pedal and balance on their own. Easily switch between the modes by adding or removing the pedals and adjusting the rear wheels. Make these changes in minutes, no tools required for the transformation!

