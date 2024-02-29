Juiced’s fun-sized RipRacer fat-tire e-bike packs a 55-mile range at $949 (Save $550)

Juiced Bikes is offering its RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $949 shipped, after using the promo code CART50 at checkout for an additional $50 off. Already down from its $1,499 price tag, this e-bike was featured in many holiday and flash sales throughout 2023, often landing between $1,099 and $999, while our previous mention at the beginning of this month saw costs drop to an $899 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 37% markdown off the going rate, giving you $550 in savings and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $50 above the all-time low.

The RipRacer comes in three colorways (blue, green, and black) and is equipped with a 750W motor and an upgraded G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. It features five levels of pedal assistance alongside a standard cadence sensor. You’ll also receive a more humble collection of accessories than some of the brand’s other models like hydaulic disc brakes, a 1,050-lumen headlight paired with a 2-mode taillight, knobby fat-tires for smoother off-road joyrides, and a back-lit LCD display that keeps you informed of real-time metrics as well as allowing you to adjust riding settings.

And be sure to check out the limited-time flash sale from Rad Power Bikes that is taking up to $400 off two select e-bike models like the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike through the rest of the day. It comes with a variety of features, a 750W geared hub motor and a 672Wh battery that allows it to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 45+ miles on a single charge.

Aventon Bikes also has two deals going on, the first of which being its Aventure.2 All-Terrain e-bike for $1,799, which comes with a free extra battery valued at $500. With this deal your new e-bike will double its normal range to 120 miles. You can also find the popular Abound Cargo e-bike discounted to $1,799 as well, which comes with $372 in free accessories: a pannier bag set, a rear rack basket, a rear rack bamboo board, and a seat pad. You can also check out Aventon’s newest model, the Ramblas electric mountain bike, that just launched with a $75 off promo code.

RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Meet the RipRacer(TUV certified to UL 2849), the ultimate FUN SIZE fat-tire electric bike. Featuring an upgraded G2 52-Volt battery and powerful 750-Watt motor you’ll have plenty of torque and power for conquering hills and dominating the road! The RipRacer is loaded with premium features like hydraulic disc brakes, Cadence Pedal Assist Technology, integrated brake light, and a convenient adjustable-height seat. Our most size-inclusive electric bike comfortably fits riders 5’ – 6’3. The upgraded RipRacer features a new G2 52-Volt 15.6Ah battery, also with improved water-resistant construction & an Apple AirTag compartment, PLUS our signature Advanced LCD Display that can unlock the popular Race riding mode. The Class 3 model operates confidently at speeds up to 28MPH and an impressive 55 mile riding range on a single charge.

