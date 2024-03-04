Score a 4-pack of Elevation Lab’s ‘indestructible’ waterproof AirTag mounts at $21 ($5 ea.)

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering a 4-pack of its TagVault Surface AirTag Adhesive Mounts for $29.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and often in the $28 range, this is the lowest price we can find and matching the deals we tracked for the holidays last year. At just over $5 per mount, this is also a particularly low price to score some of the best AirTags mounts out there – a single will cost you just under $10.50 right now. Elevation Lab has long since made some of our favorite AirTag solutions and this is notable, durable, and rugged model that will safely store your Apple item tracker in a waterproof housing for safe keeping wherever you might have it. Head below for more details.

Elevation Lab describes its TagVault Surface as an indestructible AirTag surface mount. It encases your AirTag in an IP68 waterproof housing that can take a beating if it needs to and comes with a premium 3M VHB adhesive – it “holds extremely strong to clean & flat surfaces (alcohol pad included).” The top of the holder screws off, sort of like a contact lens case, and screws back on to ensure a safe and secure seal.

And while we are talking Elevation Lab, be sure to check out the brand’s safety-pin style mounts that come in a range of different colors if you don’t need something as rugged. But it also expanded its lineup of AirTag gear with a new TagVault magnetic model you can quickly stick to metal surfaces while maintaining a waterproof seal. All of the details you need on those are in our launch coverage.

Elevation Lab TagVault Surface features:

The indestructible AirTag surface mount.

Installs in seconds with premium 3M VHB adhesive.

Holds extremely strong to clean & flat surfaces (alcohol pad included). Warm with hair dryer to remove.

IP68 Waterproof.

Discreet & minimal design. Top easily screws on and off like a contact lens case. Patent pending.

Great for: skis & snowboards, trailers, watercraft, power tools, construction equipment, bikes, bike racks, camping stuff, camera gear cases, etc…

