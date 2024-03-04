Enrich your kids’ playtime with ELEGOO’s UNO R3 smart robot car kit for new $50 low (Reg. $80)

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is offering its UNO R3 Smart Robot Car Kit V4 for $49.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Normally fetching $80, it only saw eight discounts over 2023, with most of them repeating to the same $54 low every two months or so, gradually growing in price as the new year approached. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 38% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention from January by $14 and lands at a new all-time low. This educational STEM kit for kids (recommended ages 12+) is a great hands-on introduction to programming, electronics assembling, and robotics knowledge. It comes with 24 kinds of module parts like an obstacle avoidance sensor, line tracing module, infrared remote control, and more. With the easy-to follow tutorial, your kids will be enriched with engineering and programming knowledge as they play, giving them hours of fun alongside invaluable skills.

There are other options to enrich your kid’s play time, like the more simplified version of the above deal, the Owl Smart Robot Car Kit which is currently going for $56, down from $70. Amazon is also offering the Makeblock Codey Rocky Robot Toy for $80, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Designed for kids aged six and up to “spark imagination, foster logic, and cultivate problem-solving skills,” it features an adorable panda shape that offers an abundance of sound effects and facial expressions to support your child’s emotional development while also providing play-based learning through basic robotics projects, game designs, science experiments, and more. Through the interaction with its challenges and lessons, your child will begin a curated exploration of scratch block-based coding and advanced Python programming that just might kickstart their love of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the ELEGOO Penguin Bot Biped Robot Kit which is still at an all-time low of $25. Coming in three different colorways, this programmable bipedal robot comes with several capabilities for modern robotics like auto-follow, obstacle-avoidance, music development, and dancing actions with the ability to be customized by re-programming. There’s also the Tumbller Self-Balancing Robot Car Kit, the newest design based on the Arduino platform, that allows your kids to build their own robot with functions like auto-follow, obstacle avoidance, bouncing mode and glowing in different LED colors – all of which can be controlled via the companion app.

ELEGOO UNO R3 Project Smart Robot Car Kit v4 features:

ELEGOO Smart Robot Car: An educational STEM kit beginners (kids) to get hands-on experience about programming, electronics assembling and robotics knowledge. It is an integration solution for robotics learning and made for education.

Complete Package: Contains 24 kinds of module parts including obstacle avoidance, line tracing module, infrared remote control and also you can control it via phone and tablets of Android and iOS system, etc.

Easy to Assemble: All the module interface has been modified with XH2. 54 ports as to make it much easier and convenient to assemble the car and reduce the chances for errors.

Refined Tutorial: HD rendering instructions on how to assemble the robot car from scratch and all the necessary programs and codes are included.

Upgraded Package Design: More minimalism design and make it a perfect gift for your kids and friends. Note：(Applicable Age : 12+)To use Elegoo starter kits requires basic electronic knowledge. If the user has no experience, it would be better to have someone lead and teach them while studying.

