KitchenAid’s 5.5-qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer lasts a lifetime at $280, now $170 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the KitchenAid 5.5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer down at $279.99 shipped. Available in Empire Red, Ink Blue, and Contour Silver at this price, this model regularly fetches $450 and is now seeing a solid $170 price drop for today only. Still up at full price directly from KitchenAid, now’s a notable chance to outfit your kitchen for years to come with one of the most popular mixers out there alongside a sizable discount to go with it. Head below for all of the details.

Featuring a solid metal build, the KitchenAid 5.5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer comes with an included 5.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, a flat beater, dough hook, and a 6-wire whip. This model is ready to take your at-home baking setup to the next level and look great doing it. There are 11 distinct speeds to choose from with a 3-point locking bowl for stability, the lift-stand mechanism to make dealing with heavy ingredient loads much less of a chore, and the fantastic retro-inspired aesthetics.

Other pieces of kitchen kit that looks fantastic on your countertop are the stainless steel Breville Barista espresso machines. This past weekend, Amazon launched a new sale event featuring up to $300 in savings on a range of different models with built-in bean grinders and deals starting from $560 shipped. All of the details are waiting for you right here.

KitchenAid 5.5 quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer features:

Up your culinary caliber with 2x the power in the bowl than our Tilt Head Stand Mixer. Professional-style performance paired with a 3-point locking bowl provides you with stability for mixing heavy, dense ingredients. Designed with 11 distinct speeds, including 1/2 speed, you’ll have power and control from high to low, and everything in between. So no matter if you’re folding, kneading, mixing, shredding, or beating, the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is designed to take it all on. To amplify your creativity, explore 10+ stand mixer attachments, each with the power to open a world of untapped cooking techniques, experimentation and inspiration.

