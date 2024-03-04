Rare deal lands on the Lightning BACKBONE One iPhone 14 controller at $70 (30% off)

While the latest USB-C is now readily available at $100, Amazon has dropped the price on the Lightning edition BACKBONE One iPhone controller to $69.99 shipped in both the black and PlayStation-style white colorways. This is a solid 30% in savings from the regular $100 price on what many feel is the best mobile game controller out there. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the deal we spotted for Black Friday last year as well. As we mentioned above, folks using iPhone 15 will need to grab the newer USB-C model right here – here’s our hands-on review – but if you’re using any of the previous-generation iPhone devices, today’s Lightning deal is where it’s at. Head below for more details. 

For those unfamiliar here, the BACKBONE One is a lauded iPhone controller, wrapping your handset in traditional gamepad controls for an all-around better gaming experience on-the-go. You’ll find responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks alongside passthrough charging for your handset, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a design inspired by either the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 depending on your color of choice alongside support for the “console and PC games you have with Backbone’s support for PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link mobile apps.”

You’ll also want to do yourself a favor and scope out the must-see golden translucent Death Stranding edition if you haven’t yet. Featuring an eye-catching design and a free copy of Death Stranding on iOS, this limited edition debuted earlier this year with all of the details you need waiting in our launch coverage. 

BACKBONE One iPhone controller features:

Responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks for the ultimate mobile gaming experience. Connects to your iPhone’s Lightning port for ultra-responsive gameplay. Charge and use your favorite headset while you play. Compatible with all iPhone with the lightning connector (iPhone 14 and older). Adapter included for better experience on iPhone 14 series, 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max models. For the iPhone 15 Series, please see our USB-C version. Play the console and PC games you have with Backbone’s support for PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link mobile apps. 

