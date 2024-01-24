Backbone just unveiled its new must-see golden translucent Death Stranding edition iPhone controller

Following the announcement of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding landing on iPhone and Mac later this month, Backbone has now officially unveiled its new Backbone One Death Stranding Limited Edition Controller. The brand debuted the second-generation version of its popular USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller back in November (shortly before we went hands-on), but it has now teamed up with Kojima Productions to reveal its sweet new golden translucent special edition model. Check it out below.

New Backbone One Death Stranding Limited Edition Controller

The collaboration marks the very first for Backbone – a company that produces what many feel is the very best mobile controller of its kind. The special edition project coincides with the release of the Death Stranding Director’s Cut coming to iOS and Mac come January 30, 2024 – the same day we are told the new Backbone controller will be available for purchase.

For those unfamiliar, the Backbone wraps around your iPhone 15 or Android device to create the “ultimate gaming console.” It features magnetic adapters to provide a better fit for a wide range of devices and the case they are wrapped in alongside a reshaped D-pad that “enhances responsiveness, resulting in superior feel and control across all gameplay genres.” It works with Apple Arcade, Google Play Store, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and can even stream from your Xbox, PlayStation, or PC system.

The Backbone One controller features custom product and packaging designs that blend the innovative design of the Backbone One with the artistic vision of Hideo Kojima and his award-winning title, DEATH STRANDING.

The real difference between the latest V2 editions and this special Death Stranding take is the looks. And I, for one, am impressed. There’s a sort of golden translucent vibe here that, as far as I’m concerned and for lack of a better term, is pure fire. I mean, even if you aren’t a huge Death Stranding fan, this is a pretty amazing design.

The new Backbone One Death Stranding Limited Edition Controller even ships with a FREE copy of the game on iOS and macOS:

The DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT free game code will be delivered through the Backbone App. Android customers can still receive a free game code, but it cannot be redeemed on any Android device. This can only be redeemed via the App Store for iOS, iPadOS and MacOS.

It will be available for purchase starting on January 30th, 2024 at 9AM PST via the official site for $124.99.

