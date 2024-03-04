Samsung microSD cards: 256GB PRO at best price of the year, more from $17 (Up to 33% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSamsung
33% off From $17
Samsung PRO Plus microSD cards review

Today we spotted some notable deals on the popular Samsung microSD cards starting with the latest 256GB PRO Plus model down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model debuted last year at $30 and is now 33% off for the lowest we can find. It did drop to $18 for a limited time over the holidays last year, but this is the first sizable price drop since and a notable chance to land the latest 180MB/s model for your Android handset, camera/drone kit, or gaming console. Head below for more deals and details. 

As detailed in our hands-on review, Samsung upped the speed rating on its newer PRO Plus models to 180MB/s from the previous 160MB/s rating while maintaining wide compatibility with just about anything that can ingest a microSD card. It also comes complete with Samsung’s six-proof protection against the elements, water, X-ray and magnetic conditions, and drops, alongside that sweet 10-year warranty. 

More Samsung microSD deals on tap today:

Just be sure to also scope out this $110 Amazon low still live on Samsung’s flagship T9 portable SSD that can reach speeds up to 2,000MB/s while you’re at it. 

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone; While expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos8-9 as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room. Fast U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s let you shoot more photos faster and transfer with ease; 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I, V30 rated speed and A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games

