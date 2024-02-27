Samsung’s flagship 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 T9 Portable SSD returns to $100 low

Update: While the $110 Amazon low on the 1TB model below is still live, B&H is now offering this model down at $99.99 shipped for today only as part of its Deal Zone offers. This is $10 under the Amazon low and the lowest price we can find. Details below.

Amazon is now offering the 1TB Samsung T9 Portable Portable Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. This deal is also matched directly from Samsung. Regularly $145, this model debuted back in September as the brand’s latest flagship portable SSD solution. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find, matching our previous mention, and on par with the best we have tracked since release. The 2TB version is also on sale at just under $200, but we did see this one drop to $150 for a brief time during Black Friday. Landing in our 2023 roundup of the best portable SSDs of the year alongside the brand’s T7 Shield model, the T9 is geared towards content creators and pros (or just folks looking for some serious speeds) with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 and transfer rates up to 2,000MB/s. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

If the higher-end specs on the Samsung T9 are overkill for your needs, something like the Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD is worth while consideration. This one includes USB 3.2 support with speeds reaching up to 1,050MB/s – typically fast enough or most casual users – and a price tag at a lower $85 shipped. This lineup of drives also landed in our roundup of the best portable SSDs.

We are also still tracking the first deals on Samsung’s new T5 EVO portable SSDs for folks who might need more storage capacity. Deals are still live at up to $100 off with pricing starting from $175 shipped. Scope those out right here and hit up our hands-on review for more insight.

Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Race through projects with our fastest SSD for creators; Load, edit and transfer with sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s; The T9 Portable SSD performs at high speeds even during longer processes. When you’re elbow-deep in a passion project, the T9 Portable SSD stays cool; Its advanced thermal solution withstands and controls heat to keep the SSD at ideal temperatures—even in heavy use. Whether you’re using a desktop, camera or a gaming console, count on the T9 Portable SSD for extensive compatibility; Also supports iPhone 15 ProRes(4K60fps) video feature and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!