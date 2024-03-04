SteelSeries’s Arena 7 2.1 gaming speakers with sub and custom RGB lights hits $220 low, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesBest PC Gaming DealsSteelSeries
Reg. $300 $220

If you’re looking to upgrade your game room with a new speaker system, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the SteelSeries Arena 7 RGB Illuminated 2.1 Gaming Speakers. Regularly $300, you can now score this 3-piece setup for $219.99 shipped. Today’s offer comes in at $30 under the previous deal price, $10 under the previous low, and delivers the best we have tracked on Amazon since release. This deal also comes alongside the more modest Arena 3 set (that doesn’t include the lighting or subwoofer) at $90.99 shipped. That’s $30 % off the regular $130 price tag and within $4 of the Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details. 

The SteelSeries Arena 7 system consists of a pair of main satellite speakers with 2-way drivers, silk done tweeters, and organic-fiber woofers. This wireless speaker system also includes a 6.5-inch downward-firing subwoofer and SteelSeries’ Reactive PrismSync lighting action – “turn your gaming space into a lighting show with ambient, 4-zone LEDs that react to on-screen events and music.”

If you prefer to stick with something in the sound bar category, be sure to scope out the deal we are tracking on the flagship Bose Ultra Smart Soundbar. Now back down at its all-time low, the recent release is now $100 off the going rate, complete with A.I. Dialogue enhancements and the Bose TrueSpace technology – “separates sounds and places them in different parts of a room for an immersive spatial audio experience.”

SteelSeries Arena 7 system features:

  • 2-Way Speaker Drivers – Separate silk dome tweeters and organic-fiber woofers enhance detail and precision across mid and high frequencies for immersive sound quality.
  • Reactive PrismSync – Turn your gaming space into a lighting show with ambient, 4-zone LEDs that react to on-screen events and music.
  • Powerful Subwoofer – Enrich your gaming sound with thundering, deep bass, emitted by a 6.5″ downward-firing subwoofer.
  • Easy Connectivity – USB, Aux, optical, and wired headset support allow wide compatibility to enjoy rich sound with your devices.
  • Wireless Connection – Enjoy wire-free, immersive audio with widely compatible Bluetooth for your phone and other devices.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals SteelSeries

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon Basics 24-pack of rechargeable AAA batteries fal...
Samsung microSD cards: 256GB PRO at best price of the y...
Govee 3-in-1 outdoor smart plug falls 40% to new $24 lo...
9to5Toys Daily: March 4, 2024 – Save on Apple Watch S...
Get ready for 30 mins. of new upcoming Xbox games in th...
Get up to $892 in savings on Blix e-bikes with free acc...
Score a 4-pack of Elevation Lab’s ‘indestru...
Dock your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods on Twelve...
Load more...
Show More Comments