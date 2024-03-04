SteelSeries’s Arena 7 2.1 gaming speakers with sub and custom RGB lights hits $220 low, more

If you’re looking to upgrade your game room with a new speaker system, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the SteelSeries Arena 7 RGB Illuminated 2.1 Gaming Speakers. Regularly $300, you can now score this 3-piece setup for $219.99 shipped. Today’s offer comes in at $30 under the previous deal price, $10 under the previous low, and delivers the best we have tracked on Amazon since release. This deal also comes alongside the more modest Arena 3 set (that doesn’t include the lighting or subwoofer) at $90.99 shipped. That’s $30 % off the regular $130 price tag and within $4 of the Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.

The SteelSeries Arena 7 system consists of a pair of main satellite speakers with 2-way drivers, silk done tweeters, and organic-fiber woofers. This wireless speaker system also includes a 6.5-inch downward-firing subwoofer and SteelSeries’ Reactive PrismSync lighting action – “turn your gaming space into a lighting show with ambient, 4-zone LEDs that react to on-screen events and music.”

If you prefer to stick with something in the sound bar category, be sure to scope out the deal we are tracking on the flagship Bose Ultra Smart Soundbar. Now back down at its all-time low, the recent release is now $100 off the going rate, complete with A.I. Dialogue enhancements and the Bose TrueSpace technology – “separates sounds and places them in different parts of a room for an immersive spatial audio experience.”

SteelSeries Arena 7 system features:

2-Way Speaker Drivers – Separate silk dome tweeters and organic-fiber woofers enhance detail and precision across mid and high frequencies for immersive sound quality.

Reactive PrismSync – Turn your gaming space into a lighting show with ambient, 4-zone LEDs that react to on-screen events and music.

Powerful Subwoofer – Enrich your gaming sound with thundering, deep bass, emitted by a 6.5″ downward-firing subwoofer.

Easy Connectivity – USB, Aux, optical, and wired headset support allow wide compatibility to enjoy rich sound with your devices.

Wireless Connection – Enjoy wire-free, immersive audio with widely compatible Bluetooth for your phone and other devices.

