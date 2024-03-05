Rare deal on AKAI’s MPK Mini Play MK3 MIDI keyboard delivers new $110 Amazon low

Amazon is finally now offering a notable price drop on the AKAI Professional MPK Mini Play MK3 MIDI keyboard controller at $109.83 shipped. Deals on these sought-after AKAI MIDI keyboards don’t come around all too often, especially on the newer releases and now’s your chance to land the MPK Mini Play MK3 at its lowest Amazon price yet. This is 26% off the going rate, about $16 under the light deal we tracked in fall 2023, and the best price we can find. This model is still listed at its full $149 over at Sweetwater, for comparison’s sake. Ready to take your music-making experience up a notch on Mac or otherwise whether you’re at home or on-the-go, you can take a deeper dive into the feature list in our launch coverage and down below.

This is the latest model of the AKAI Professional MPK Mini Play – a 25-key controller with a built-in speaker that works over a wired connection to your system or on its own with replaceable batteries. You’ll also find an OLED screen, 8 velocity-sensitive backlit MPC drum pads, arpeggiator and note repeat, as well as four programmable encoder knobs. This one ships with “100 internal drum and instrument sounds including acoustic and electric pianos, synth leads, pads and more.”

Another handy and high-tech piece of kit for musicians on-the-go is the latest Positive Grid Spark LINK Go wireless guitar system. You can take a deeper dive on that right here in our CES 2024 coverage and then scope out our hands-on review of the brand’s miniature Spark GO smart mini guitar amp/interface while you’re at it.

AKAI Professional MPK Mini Play MK3 features:

Compact yet powerful standalone mini keyboard with built-in speaker and USB MIDI Controller capabilities for beat makers, songwriters and musicians

25-Key Gen 2 MPK Mini dynamic keybed, OLED Display, 8 Velocity sensitive backlit MPC drum pads, arpeggiator and note repeat, plus 4 encoder knobs deliver a professional, versatile performance

Over 100 internal drum and instrument sounds including acoustic and electric pianos, synth leads, pads and more

Take MPK Mini Play MK3 on the go and power up with batteries (not included), or connect to USB Mains Plug

Includes MPC Beats and MPC expansion packs plus software instruments Mini Grand, Hybrid and Velvet from AIR Music Tech for limitless creativity

