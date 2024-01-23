Rock out cable-free with Positive Grid’s new Spark LINK Go wireless guitar system

Today, Positive Grid is ready to unleash the latest advancement to its smart guitar amp and Bluetooth speaker systems with the new Spark LINK Go wireless guitar system. Designed for ultra-low latency, the new Spark LINK is a wireless transmission system that allows players to connect their guitars wirelessly to any of the Spark smart guitar amps (or any other amp you might use). Seemingly a natural progression, this was one of the things that immediately came to mind for me when I was going hands-on with some of the Spark mini guitar amp systems previously, and now Positive Grid is ready to unleash a wireless guitar rig of its own. Head below for a closer look at the new Spark LINK wireless guitar system.

Spark LINK wireless guitar system

I came away thoroughly impressed with my hands-on time using the Positive Grid Spark GO and the MINI model previously. These intelligent amps deliver a versatile audio system for the price, doubling as both tiny smart amps and Bluetooth speakers as well as providing audio interface duties for recording purposes. But, as mentioned above, I did say to myself more than once, how cool would this be if I combined them with a proper wirelessly guitar system?

While this sort of transmitter and receiver setup certainly isn’t anything particularly new, it does appear the folks at Positive Grid thought the same thing as I did, and have finally decided to create a wireless system of their own.

Its ultra-low latency design and extended range offer a noiseless, cable-free playing experience, whether at home, rehearsal, on stage or anywhere. The ultra-compact, gig-ready Spark LINK fits easily into any guitar bag, for use anytime.

The company says its Spark LINK wireless guitar system supports “a stable audio experience up to 70 feet (21 meters)” via 2.4G wireless transmission technology and a 24-bit/48kHz audio quality with a wide frequency range response (20Hz to 20kHz). As far as I’m concerned, that’s about as good a quality and transmission range just about anyone would need for jamming on a Spark amp system.

Just as you might imagine, the Spark LINK wireless guitar system is two-fold: A pair of 110-degree hinged plugs or adapters – one plugs into your instrument and one into the input on your amp. And again, you can use the system on any typical amp or 1/4-inch audio input for that matter, not just Spark amps.

Use it with any guitar, bass, acoustic guitar, or any instrument with an output, such as an electric/acoustic ukulele, electric violin and more. Both the transmitter and receiver sport a sleek design that complements the Spark style and will blend in with any instrument or amp.

Positive Grid says Spark LINK provides four proprietary channels that “can be swapped with a single click.” This should mean that multiple Spark LINK users can use their wireless systems in proximity to each other without any annoying interference (presumably up to four at a time).

The new Positive Grid Spark LINK Go wireless guitar system is now available for pre-order at $129 shipped. It “starts shipping in late March.”

