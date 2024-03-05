Cultivate kids’ STEM skills with ELEGOO’s Conqueror robot tank kit at $100 low ($50 off)

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is offering its Conqueror Robot Tank Kit for $99.98 shipped. Normally fetching $150, this kit has spent the last two years repeating the same two discounts, one dropping costs to $112 and the other taking the price down to its $100 low. Today’s deal comes in to continue the trend, amounting to a 33% markdown off the going rate and landing as a return to the all-time low.

This educational STEM kit for kids (recommended for ages 12+) is a great hands-on introduction to programming, electronics assembling, and robotics knowledge. You’ll get several modular parts for DIY assembly that cultivates concentration and hands-on abilities through its building block functions. Out of all the ELEGOO kits we’ve covered, this is the first to include a camera that gives your kids first-person perspective and lets them control the camera angle as they like. With the easy-to follow tutorial, your kids will be enriched with engineering and programming knowledge as they play, giving them hours of fun alongside invaluable skills.

There are other options to enrich your kid’s play time, like the simplified Owl Smart Robot Car Kit which is currently going for $56, down from $70. Compatible with LEGO building blocks, it comes with several module parts like the above model, including an obstacle avoidance sensor, line tracing module, and more. There’s also the more advanced UNO R3 Smart Robot Car Kit V4 for $50, down from $80. For those of you with younger children, the Makeblock Codey Rocky Robot Toy is available for $80, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Designed for kids aged six and up, it features an adorable panda shape that offers an abundance of sound effects and facial expressions to support your child’s emotional development while also providing play-based learning through basic robotics projects, game designs, science experiments, and more.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the ELEGOO Penguin Bot Biped Robot Kit which is still at an all-time low of $25. Coming in three different colorways, this programmable bipedal robot comes with several capabilities for modern robotics like auto-follow, obstacle-avoidance, music development, and dancing actions with the ability to be customized by re-programming. There’s also the Tumbller Self-Balancing Robot Car Kit, the newest design based on the Arduino platform, that allows your kids to build their own robot with functions like auto-follow, obstacle avoidance, bouncing mode and glowing in different LED colors – all of which can be controlled via the companion app.

ELEGOO Conqueror Robot Tank Kit features:

Based on Arduino development, open resources and free, rich learning resources.

DIY assembly and construction will help to cultivate children’s concentration and hands-on ability.

Graphical programming provide a special building block functions, and with a variety of functions of the car, stimulate children’s creativity and imagination.

Experience the FPV first-person perspective control experience with a two-degree-of-freedom gimbal and control the angle of the camera as you like.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!