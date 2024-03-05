Logitech’s G CLOUD Handheld Portable Console with 7-inch display now $50 off at $250

We are now tracking a notable price drop on the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld Portable Console. Originally $350, this is $100 off the launch price at $249.99 shipped via both Best Buy and Amazon. While we did see it drop to $300 shortly after launch, that is essentially the going rate these days. Today’s deal undercuts both the pre-order and previous holiday deals, landing on par with the previous low we tracked. This is a cloud gaming controller-meets-console with a 7-inch 1080p touchscreen display and the usual collection of physical controls. Logitech has also loaded it with haptics, gyroscope motion, and remappable buttons alongside 12 hours of battery life. Compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscriptions (one of which or some kind of cloud subscriptions is required here), it also has support for the Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link apps. Hit up our hands-on review for a complete breakdown and head below for more.

Due to its cloud gaming service requirement, some folks generally think of the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld Portable Console as a glorified mobile controller with a built-in display – you can decide for yourself after diving into the details in our hands-on review. Some folks might prefer to save cash and score the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for the Android/iPhone device they already have.

For a more full-on, proper handheld gaming PC, MSI’s new Claw gaming handheld with Intel Core Ultra chips are now available for pre-order. And you’ll want to check out some of the latest internal SSD upgrades compatible with the handheld PC you already have, including Lexar’s new 5200MB/s 2230 handheld SSD and the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSDs.

Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld features:

Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld puts advanced graphics and libraries of blockbuster games from the cloud in your hands—freeing you to play what you want, in more places. CLOUD requires a cloud subscription service sold separately to work as intended, such as NVIDIA GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass. Logitech G CLOUD takes massive libraries of AAA titles and advanced graphics (up to 1080P/60FPS) from the cloud and puts it all in your hands. This allows you to play a ridiculous amount of games from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and even Steam Link. Just pickup CLOUD and play anywhere you have WiFi.

