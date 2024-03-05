The ‘world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card’ from SanDisk just hit the $110 Amazon low

We are now tracking the best price ever on the new SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card at $109.99 shipped. This one launched in October of last year at $150 as the “world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card,” and you can now score the best price yet. Today’s offer is $10 under the previous best and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of the only cards from a major brand that comes with this kind of storage capacity – it might not be the fastest out there at 150MB/s, but it is among the quickest with 1.5TB of space. SanDisk says it is ideal for “Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops,” as well as for content-creators that need this kind of space – it also ships with the full-size SD card adapter. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more of this week’s less pricey microSD card deals.

This week’s Samsung microSD card deals:

And for folks looking for deals on more substantial storage solutions, we have new Amazon all-time lows ready and waiting on Samsung’s 2024 T5 EVO Portable SSDs from $168 (Up to $100 off). We are also tracking a solid deal on Crucial’s 1TB 1,050MB/s X9 portable SSD right now at $75.

SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card features:

Expand your storage in a flash: ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops.

Increase your TV show, movie, and Full HD video recording collections dramatically with up to a massive 1.5TB. (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See SanDisk official website for more info. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Transfer files fast with up to 150MB/s read speeds and SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader. (Engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. Reader sold separately.)

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance. (A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type, and other factors.)

