Update: Joining the deal below on the 1,050MB/s X9, Amazon has also dropped the price on the Crucial X10 Pro 1TB Portable SSD that runs at up to 2,100MB/s down to $104.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is the second-lowest price we have tracked since release, having only ever been beaten out during a brief Black Friday sale at $92.

Pricing on portable SSDs has come up significantly over the last severalÂ months â€“ deals have been much harder to come by on a regular basis and the sales we have seen havenâ€™t been nearly as aggressive as early/mid 2023. And while todayâ€™s price drop on the Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD via Amazon at $74.99 shipped does fall in line, it is also one of the more affordable options right now. Carrying a regular price of $100, it has been fetching closer to $85 and has now dropped down to match the lowest we have tracked outside of the holiday offers last year. This model debuted on Amazon last fall as one of the latest 1,050MB/s solutions out there from a trusted brand. It delivers plug and play action on Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, Xbox, PlayStation, and more alongside protection against 7.5-foot drops, extreme temperature, and USB-C connectivity. Head below for more details.Â

As of right now, the deal above represents one of the lowest prices youâ€™ll find on a comparable 1TB portable SSD right now. If you, however, can make do with a slower and even more modest solution, the older Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD is a notable option. Having said that, it is only a few bucks less than the X9 above, making it a hard recommendation until the price drops even lower.Â

For folks looking to go high-end with some serious speed and USB 3.2 Gen 2Ã—2 support, the ongoing deal we are tracking on Samsungâ€™s flagship 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2Ã—2 T9 Portable SSD is worth a look. Nearly doubling the speed potential of the Crucial above, this one is now down at $110 shipped on Amazon to match the lowest price we have tracked there. Take a closer look right here and in our hands-on review.Â

Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD features:

Dependable storage for your favorite devices, wherever you go â€” thatâ€™s what the Crucial X9 Portable SSD offers. With lots of space for all your favorite photos, videos, games and more, the Crucial X9 gives you speedy file transfers and compatibility with PCs, Macs, tablets, gaming consoles and Android phones, making it the perfect plug-and-play storage solution.

