CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock is a 9to5 favorite for Mac setups at $200

Amazon is now discounting one of our favorite Thunderbolt 3 docks on the market. The company’s official storefront via Amazon offers the CalDigit TS3 Plus for $199.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It has been trending at $250 as of late, but normally sells for $300. Today’s offer is the second-best discount we’ve seen at $75 off, only being beaten by Black Friday pricing last fall. Today’s offer is $25 under our previous mention. The TS3 Plus has been a staple of 9to5 desk setups for years, including my own. You can learn more about why in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Packed into its premium metal shell are five USB-A ports, three TB3 outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your MacBook.

Compared to the newer TS4 Dock, you are making some sacrifices with the CalDigit dock on sale above. For many, these trade-offs will be worth the cash, but it’s still worth breaking down just what you’re missing between the two. The biggest adjustment is right in the name, with the newer counterpart arriving with Thunderbolt 4 support as opposed to Thunderbolt 3.

Aside from that, you’re only looking at an 87W output for the TS3 dock, while the other model steps up to 98W. There’s still the same exceptional build quality and a near identical roster of ports. We fully breakdown what to expect from the CalDigit TS4 hub for some added insight to see if its $400 going rate is worth the cash.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!