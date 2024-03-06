CORSAIR HS80 MAX multi-platform wireless headset hits Amazon all-time low at $135

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the CORSAIR HS80 MAX Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset in black or white at $134.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $45 or 25% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $15 under the previous best to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This multi-platform headset delivers low-latency wireless transmission with a 50-foot range by way of the included USB dongle that supports 24bit/96kHz sound on PC, Mac, PS5, and PS4 – there’s also straight-up Bluetooth action for connectivity with mobile platforms. Head below for a closer look at the feature set.

Beyond the connectivity options above, this set deliver up to 65 hours of battery life via its receiver or up to 130 hours over Bluetooth. From there, you can expect to find cushioned memory from ear pads with breathable cloth fabric and a “stress-free floating headband” that is reinforced with lightweight aluminum “to endure years of competitive gaming.” The flip-to-mute “broadcast-grade” microphone is a nice touch as well.

For folks looking for a more budget-friendly gaming headset solution, you’ll want to head over to our coverage of the latest Amazon HyperX sale where you’ll find gear starting from $60 and the second-best price ever on its Cloud III headset at $80 shipped. Then swing by our PC gaming deal hub for the rest of the battlestation gear we are tracking on sale right now.

CORSAIR HS80 MAX Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset features:

Low-Latency 2.4Ghz Wireless Plus Bluetooth: Enjoy low-latency 2.4Ghz wireless audio with an amazing range of up to 50ft and high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz sound – double that of typical gaming headsets – plus Bluetooth connectivity.

Multiplatform compatibility for PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, and Mobile: Use the same headset for PC, Mac, or PlayStation, or connect via Bluetooth to mobile devices and more.

Long-Lasting Battery Life: Enjoy up to 65 hours of battery life over 2.4GHz wireless or up to 130 hours with Bluetooth. (With RGB off. Up to 24 hours over 2.4GHz with RGB on.)

Hours of Long-Lasting Plush Comfort: Memory foam ear pads with breathable cloth fabric and stress-free floating headband design deliver incredible comfort and are reinforced with lightweight aluminum to endure years of competitive gaming.

