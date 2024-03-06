Get an extra 20% off Babbel lifetime language learning this week, now $160 (Reg. $599)

Learning a language opens doors. Babbel lets you kick those doors wide open, with bite-sized lessons that teach you conversation skills in 14 different languages. You can save an extra 20% on lifetime access this week using code ENJOY20, bringing the price down to just $159.99 (Reg. $599) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Becoming fluent in a second (and third) language can open up new cultures, conversations, and opportunities. Moreover, bilingual professionals earn between 5% and 20% more than people who only speak English.

Whatever your motivation might be, Babbel can help you become fluent faster. This app puts over 10,000 hours of high-quality language education in your pocket, and makes the learning process easier than ever.

You learn through bite-sized lessons that take only 10-15 minutes to complete. These interactive tutorials cover practical topics like travel, dining, and business that you can actually use in conversations. This isn’t rote memorization — it’s about gaining confidence to communicate effectively.

Babbel also uses speech recognition to provide feedback on your accent, and personalized review sessions to reinforce everything you learn. This means steady progress every time you open the app.

As the #1-selling language learning app, Babbel has 10 million users and stellar ratings on both the App Store (4.5/5 stars) and the Google Play Store (4.6/5 stars). With this deal, you get lifetime access to all 14 language courses in the app — and you can even download the lessons for offline learning.



