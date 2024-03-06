Moment’s annual spring sale discounts iPhone lenses, bags, and tons of photography gear

Moment is launching its annual spring sale today. If you’ve been looking for a chance to save on new gear for your photography setup – whether you shoot on an iPhone or DSLR – Moment has your back. The deals cover everything from new camera bags and slings to lenses for both mirror cams and your smartphone, MagSafe grips, and so much more. Did we mention full cameras? Shipping is free across the board, and you’ll want to shop all of the deals right here. Or just go check out our favorites below.

Moment makes some of our favorite photography accessories on the market and partners with other popular brands for the categories they aren’t directly in. The conversation with its gear really does start with its signature smartphone lenses, which happen to be on sale. All of the now previous-generation M series lenses are on sale and detailed in the list below. These are made for anything before the iPhone 14, and I previously reviewed just how good these are for upgrading the glass built into your smartphone.

Moment Lens discounts:

Moment is also marking down the companion iPhone series cases to go alongside all of the lenses. We already covered what to expect from the deals there, with different styles hitting $40 each for all of Apple’s latest smartphones.

You can shop the rest of the Moment spring sale over on this landing page for deals on tons of other photography accessories and gadgets.

More on the Moment Macro 10x Lens:

The Macro M-series Lens captures life-sized images of the smallest objects. Different from traditional macro photography, this lens works less than an inch away from the subject to capture rich textures, materials, and living things that our phones were never before capable of seeing. With low distortion and the sharpest glass imaginable, the Moment Macro Lens is perfect for capturing the tiny details that your phone’s naked camera will never be able to focus on.

